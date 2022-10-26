CLARA G. PARKER MASSIE, 88, of Happy Hollow, Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born January 4, 1934, in Kenova, the only daughter of the late Charles and Lizzie Parker. She was also preceded in death by six of her nine brothers: Eddie, Earnest, Hobart, Wilbur, Johnny, and Burton Parker; one son, Larry Parker; and the father of her children, Donald Massie. Clara was well known for playing the spoons and singing, which she loved. She leaves behind two daughters, Sharon (Larry) Johnson of Huntington, W.Va., and Donna Massie (Randy) of Wayne; two grandchildren, Jacob (Chasity) Johnson of California, and Carmin Johnson of Huntington; two great grandchildren, Jerimiah Johnson and Carrington Johnson; three brothers: Donald Parker, Clifford Parker, and Clinton Parker; as well as a devoted and beloved caregiver and friend, Kristy Lewingdon of Lavalette, W.Va. In honor of her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
