CLARA INEZ ADKINS LUCAS, 74, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and a very special Aunt Cacky to her nieces and nephews. Clara was born in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Bill “Big Chew” and Hope Adkins. Clara graduated from Guyan Valley High School. Clara married her soulmate and the love of her life, the late Ronald Lucas. They lived most of their married lives in Cleveland, Ohio, where they had a special companionship with their two dogs, Muffin and Missy. Surprisingly to everyone, Clara’s occupation was a welder. After Ronnie’s passing, Clara moved back to her childhood hometown of Pleasant View, W.Va., to be close to her family. Clara is survived by her three sisters, Sandy Midkiff of Durham, N.C., Sylvia Manns (Lester) of Pleasant View, W.Va., and Georgia Turley of Pleasant View, W.Va. Georgia was Cacky’s voice, the person who took her to all her doctor appointments and visited her every day! Thanks, Gee. Also a special niece, Tammy Midkiff of Pleasant View, and a host of nieces and nephews. Clara had a great passion and love for her Lord. She was a loving and compassionate person who loved to take care of others. She enjoyed working in the church and being with her church family. She enjoyed cooking for others. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and caring, gentle nature. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank Wanda Adkins and the special people of Cabell Health Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to our Cacky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Melton Clem officiating. Interment will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
