CLARA JO SIMMONS departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and into the presence of God and was reunited with her family who went before. Clara was born on November 2, 1924, in Huntington, to the late Wilbur and Ella Jobe Marcum. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1943 and spent six months doing her part in WWII, working at the giant B-24 assembly plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was an inspector for Owens-Illinois Glass. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Simmons of Huntington; her daughter, Tamara Thomas, and granddaughter, Sarah Thomas, both of Modesto, Calif.; two brothers, David Marcum of New York City, NY, and Stephen Marcum of Grove City, Ohio; and one sister, Sally Brooks of League City, Texas. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. She leaves us with her motto, which she kept on a little plaque above her favorite chair: “Live Well, Love Much, Laugh Often.” Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

