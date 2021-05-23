CLARA LOUISE (BARNETT) JIVIDEN, 91, of Princeton, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born on January 27, 1930, in Jackson County, West Virginia, to parents Londus and Ethel (Herdman) Barnett. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Avalee Winters and Evelyn Ann Barnett. Survivors include sisters, Kathrene Kauff of Nelsonville, Ohio, Audra Schoolcraft of Teays Valley, W.Va., and Viola (Bud) Dingess of Huntington; and brothers, Brycel (Ruth) and Belvin of Buffalo, West Virginia. Louise was a loving wife of 72 years to husband, Herman V. Jividen, and mother to sons, David L. (Janet) and Dan R. (Sharon) Jividen. She is grandmother to Jennifer Jividen of Chandler, Arizona, and Kelly (Mike) Little of Midlothian, Virginia. Louise is great-grandmother to Rachel, Brooke and Allison Deweese and Ava, Jack and Benjamin Little. She was raised in the Rock Castle and Buffalo areas of Jackson and Putnam Counties, respectively. Some years after her marriage to Herman, the couple settled in Huntington, where they were members of the Westmoreland Baptist Church. Louise and Herman currently lived in RidgeCare Assisted Living Center in Princeton, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Reger Funeral Home Chapel. Pastors C.J. Adkins and Dan R. Jividen will conduct a celebration of life service at 11 a.m., followed by graveside services at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roberts’ OT goal gives Herd first NCAA College Cup title
- Marshall, Indiana meet for NCAA Men's Soccer Championship
- Man convicted of incest to serve remainder of sentence in jail
- Fans near and far cheer on Herd in championship
- HANNAH ELIZABETH WALKER
- Police roundup: Investigations underway after Western Regional Jail inmate’s death
- 'Pillbillies,' 'Oxycotinville': Emails from drug exec reveal mockery of Appalachians
- Grant Traylor: NCAA title run shows Hamrick deserves extension
- Unemployment fraud rampant in WV, across US
- Community gathers to welcome home Marshall men’s soccer team, celebrate national title
Images
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before NCAA College Cup final
- Photos: Marshall soccer defeats Indiana for national championship
- Photos: Marshall soccer fans celebrate in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer team returns from NCAA final
- Photos: "Hay Fever" premiere at Pullman Square
- Photos: Milton Elementary School 'Wax Museum'
- Photos: Relive the night Marshall won the NCAA men’s soccer championship
- Photos: 2021 WVGA Senior Open
- Photos: Grace Christian School conducts 2021 Commencement
- Photos: Fairland vs. Southeastern, baseball