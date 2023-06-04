CLARA LYNN ADKINS, born March 11, 1964, died unexpectedly in Cabell Huntington Hospital on May 31, 2023. Clara is survived by her mother, Kathryn "Kay" Adkins. Her father, Orman Adkins, is deceased. She is also survived by her partner of 18 years, Nancy Jackson, and Nancy's two children, Kate and L, her sister, Kathryn Beth Adkins, and her two nephews, Nicholas (Abby) and Noah Smentkowski. In addition, she has a surviving aunt Clara Rose Sadler and cousin Mary Kathryn (David) Saville, and many cousins. Clara graduated with a master's degree from Marshall University. She taught Communication Studies and was Director of the highly decorated and respected Marshall University Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team. In addition, Clara was active in and held a great love for community theater for many years. Finally, she served wholeheartedly as an Elder in her lifelong church home Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville. We will all remember Clara's unending thoughtfulness, generosity, kindness, love, and boundless humor. Instead of flowers, donations to Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, P O Box 222, Barboursville, WV 25504, will be appreciated. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville beginning at 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m., led by The Reverend Cinda Harkless. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
