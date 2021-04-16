CLARA YVONNE ROSS RIGNEY, 74, of Huntington, wife of Kenneth Rigney, died April 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 19 at the Abbey of Devotion at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

