CLARAMAXINETERRYGRAVESIDESERVI

Graveside Service for MRS. CLARA MAXINE TERRY, 97, of Goodwater, Alabama and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va.

Mrs. Terry passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 6, 1926, in Huntington, West Virginia to Rockford E. Nichols and Wretha Ronk Nichols. She was a member of First Guyandotte Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia and loved her church dearly. She was a wonderful seamstress and made many clothes for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed making doll clothes, gardening, and canning. She loved her family very much and loved taking care of her "babies."

