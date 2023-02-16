CLARAMAXINETERRYGRAVESIDESERVI

Graveside Service for MRS. CLARA MAXINE TERRY, 97, of Goodwater, Alabama and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va.
Mrs. Terry passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 6, 1926, in Huntington, West Virginia to Rockford E. Nichols and Wretha Ronk Nichols. She was a member of First Guyandotte Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia and loved her church dearly. She was a wonderful seamstress and made many clothes for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed making doll clothes, gardening, and canning. She loved her family very much and loved taking care of her "babies."
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Jean Wilson, Marsha Dawn Parkman and Robin Denise Brown; grandchildren Melanie Clark, and Katie Smith; great-grandchildren Amylee Brown Geiger (Cody), Amber Bean, Claire Brown, Bella Brown, Connor Clark, Logan Clark (Chandler), Kaylee Clark, and Dylan Smith; great- great-grandchild Milani Clark; special nieces and nephews, Linda Moore, Tama Booth, Kevin McComas, Mark McComas and a host of other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lacy Lawrence Terry.
