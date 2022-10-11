CLARENCE ALLEN LANEY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Elder Danny Wooten and Brother David Adkins. He was born July 29, 1942, in Huntington a son of the late George William Laney and Laura Puckett Laney. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda Newman Laney; one daughter, Sherry (Marco Rivera) Laney of Ocala, Fla.; two sons, Gary (Tammy) Laney of Ceredo, W.Va., and Jerry (Kelly) Laney of Patriot, Ohio; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Holiday romance movie filmed at The Greenbrier to debut Thanksgiving Day
- Travis Michael Hibner
- Chuck Landon: MU starting center 7-1 freshman
- WV Legislature paved the path for water board to help fund Marshall baseball stadium
- Marshall University names new CFO
- Huntington Fire Prevention Parade to return to downtown Huntington
- Former Huntington City Council member awaits shooting trial; brother's charges dismissed
- Park district leads visitors on walking tours through Spring Hill Cemetery
- Donna Louise Erwin
- Police roundup: Milton woman hit and killed by train
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, football
- Photos: 5th annual Siptacular Wine Festival
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall Theatre presents "She Kills Monsters"
- Photos: MSAC Conference Cross-Country Championships
- Photos: Heron Festival
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball practice
- Photos: Giant pumpkins unloaded at Hatcher's Greenhouse
- Photos: Spookley the Square Pumpkin at Ritter Park