Clarence Allen Laney
CLARENCE ALLEN LANEY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Elder Danny Wooten and Brother David Adkins. He was born July 29, 1942, in Huntington a son of the late George William Laney and Laura Puckett Laney. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda Newman Laney; one daughter, Sherry (Marco Rivera) Laney of Ocala, Fla.; two sons, Gary (Tammy) Laney of Ceredo, W.Va., and Jerry (Kelly) Laney of Patriot, Ohio; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

