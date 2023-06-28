Clarence O. II Lykins

CLARENCE O. LYKINS II, 45 of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on September 12, 1977, in Huntington, WV. He cherished and loved his family like no other. He is survived by his loving family, the son of Clarence "Bub" Lykins and Brenda "Midge" Lykins of Ona, W.Va.; his sister and brother-in-law, Angel and Thomas Schneider of Proctorville, Ohio; his very special niece and nephew, Col and Maddie Schneider whom he loved to spoil. He is also survived by a host of extended family, friends, employees, and clients. Clarence was a graduate of Marshall University. After graduating, he became the president of American Babbitt Bearing. After leaving ABB he started working at Partners Insurance and Financial Services in 2003, went on to making partner and then in 2016 becoming the agency owner and president. He was also the owner of Lykins Insurance, Hammett Insurance, and Tri-State Insurance. Clarence was loved and admired by so many people near and far. He loved and supported his community. He never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face, and he would go out of his way to make you smile whether he knew you or not. Clarence dreamed big and was not afraid to follow his dreams, and he encouraged others to do the same. His energy and love for life was contagious. He lit up a room just by walking in. Clarence loved to go golfing, fishing, being involved with race cars and spending time with friends and family. He loved to tell stories of his adventures and memories with others, he would have everyone in the room laughing at his stories. The family would like to thank the incredible medical team at St. Mary's Medical Center for caring for Clarence and their family. In addition, the family wants to thank Donita Burns, who was Clarence's right hand in business and his second mom as he affectionately called her, for her devotion over the years and for her support during this difficult time. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Reverend Terry Blake officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
