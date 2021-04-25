CLARENCE PRATT, 74, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Kenova Church of Christ with Minister Amos Prince and Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will take place in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Clarence was born March 20, 1947, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Charles and Helen Arnold Pratt. He was a retired employee of the J.H. Fletcher Company. Clarence was a member of the Kenova Church of Christ and loved to play golf. Survivors include his beloved wife, Dinah M. Pratt; three sons and a daughter-in-law, David Swinford (June), Phillip B. Swinford and Scott Pratt; one brother and sister-in-law, Joe Pratt (Peggy); six grandchildren, Phillip B. Swinford Jr., Violet Marie Swinford, Adam Swinford, Faith Lyons, Sarah Swinford and Levi Swinford; and five great-grandchildren, David Lyons, Jessie Lyons, Ada Swinford, Trea Swinford and Scarlet Swinford. Friends may call Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kenova Church of Christ. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
