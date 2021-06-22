CLARICE ANN HUTCHINSON ROMANS, of Huntington passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Clarice was born September 29, 1952, in Huntington to Lyle and JoAnn Hutchinson. She received an Associate’s degree in nursing as an LPN and spent her entire career helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and JoAnn Hutchinson; her sister, Freda Copley; and her son, Richie Romans. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Fikes (Jason); her brother, Richard Hutchinson; and sister, Angela Bragg; followed by her grandchildren, Parker Fikes, Ethan Romans, Payton Fikes and Piper Fikes, who were her pride and joy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. at Wildwood Church of God in Ashland, Ky., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. with Dr. Hal Jeter officiating. Burial will be in Riggs Cemetery in Prichard, W.Va. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is taking care of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

