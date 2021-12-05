CLARK EBLIN REYNOLDS, 77, of Frisco, Texas, passed of natural causes and entered Heaven on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021. He was born on October 12, 1944, to Merrill Cline Reynolds and Frances Adelia Eblin Reynolds in Huntington, West Virginia. On March 26, 1965, Clark married Sherry Lynn Bayless in Huntington, West Virginia. Clark is survived by his children, Alan Reynolds of Richardson, Texas, and Mary Laura Catena of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Amber Catena, Ashley Catena-Thorman, Anthony Catena, Graham Besson, Reid Besson and Reese Besson; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Yasmine, Cameron, Naomi, Noah, Mila, Lucy, Ruby; sisters, Carol Perry of Ceredo, West Virginia, and Sue Ellen Patrick of Tallahassee, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clark is preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Arrangements are being handled by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow in Frisco, Texas. Clark will be laid to rest beside his wife, Sherry, at Ridgeview West Memorial Park in Frisco, Texas. A graveside ceremony for immediate family will be held at Ridgeview West Memorial Park in early December. The family is requesting any memorial contributions be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital either online or by phone at 800-805-5856. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Drug charges against ex-Marshall football player dropped
- A dentist became a top opioid buyer in W.Va. Now a drug firm faces penalty for ignoring red flags
- ALEXIS “LEXI” KAY MASSIE
- Lyzenga leaves a legacy of peace, love and music
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- Prep sports notebook: Former Coal Grove star makes NFL debut
- Dingess’ analysis of state title game is it’s a tossup
- Progress made in Special Metals strike negotiations, officials report
- Union members OK new contract offer from Cabell Huntington Hospital
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas display lighting
- Photos: City of Huntington Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre rehearses for "The Nutcracker"
- Photos: Readers' deer photos 2021
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Martinsburg tops Huntington, 62-21 in Class AAA championship
- Photos: 2021 Ironton Christmas Parade
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Raceland, girls basketball
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, girls basketball