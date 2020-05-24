Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLAUDE ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on July 23, 1943, in Holden, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drewie Adkins and Dorothy Adkins; two brothers, James Adkins and Bill “Bootie” Adkins; and two sisters, Hazel Lucas and Marilyn Howard. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Fraley Adkins; three sons, Scott (Cathy) Adkins of Hilliard, Ohio, Randy Adkins of Huntington and Chuck (Stephanie) Adkins of Huntington; two granddaughters, Brittany (Matthew) Bays and Brooke (Cole) Foreman; one grandson, A.J. Spangler; one great-grandson, Matthew Bays; one brother, Jessie (Sharon) Adkins of Ona; one sister, Joyce Howard of Marmet, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. He was the proprietor of Adkins Used Cars, former over-the-road truck driver, and a member of Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, of 30 years when he served as an elder and usher. Funeral Service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bishop Harper officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Private Family Graveside will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, WV, at the following address: 350 Staunton Street, Huntington, WV 25702, or online at www.lifecathedral.com/give-online/. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

