CLAUDE ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Phyllis Adkins, died May 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. May 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. Private family burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Two Barboursville men plowing garden plots for those in need
- Meadows Elementary replacement in Ritter Park in ‘very early’ planning stage, superintendent says
- CARLEN MERRITT
- CHARLES DAVID PERRY
- GLENN RANDALL ADKINS
- Juvenile dies after being shot Wednesday in Huntington
- Huntington East Middle teacher sews, donates over 1,600 face masks to facilities in need
- St. Mary’s Medical Center to acquire HIMG
- CAROLYN MARIE NEWTON
Images
Collections
- Photos: Southside Elementary celebrates last day of school
- Photos: Cabell Midland Class of 2020 parade
- Photos: Covenant School mobile kindergarten graduations
- Photos: Salvation Army fish fry
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Former Herd, NFL player Legursky lends hand to United Way
- Photos: Cabell Midland "Final Drive-Through"
- Photos: Huntington Middle School 8th Grade Parade Celebration
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade