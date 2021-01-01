CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR, 82, formerly of Springfield, Mo., passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Huntington. “Claudie,” son of the late Howard and Marie Ridenour, worked in a printshop for most of his career. His most important titles, however, include: Christian, Husband, Daddy, Poppy, Uncle and Brother. Claudie is survived by his loving wife, Verma, of 63 years, whom he loved deeply; two daughters, Tami Chatterton and Dana Reed; two grandchildren, Amanda (David) Edwards, Joe (Amy) Chatterton; five great-grandchildren, Paycie, Olivia, Levi, Lyndlee and Charlee; several nieces and nephews; three brothers-in-law, Bob (Lola) Ice, Carl (Judy) Ice, Charles Smith; and one sister, Donna (Wayne) Towe of Springfield, Mo. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his very special son-in-law, Bill Chatterton, and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith. Claudie’s days were spent in loving service to his family and as a member of the Church of Christ at Fifth Street Road in Huntington. He loved to tinker with anything he could find to “fix.” He is now with His Lord, where nothing will need “fixed” again, awaiting the time that those he loves are called home to join him. A small graveside service is set for Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, officiated by Brother Wyn Baker of Lavalette, W.Va. The family will be assisted by Reger Funeral Home.

