CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR, 82, formerly of Springfield, Mo., passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Huntington. “Claudie,” son of the late Howard and Marie Ridenour, worked in a printshop for most of his career. His most important titles, however, include: Christian, Husband, Daddy, Poppy, Uncle and Brother. Claudie is survived by his loving wife, Verma, of 63 years, whom he loved deeply; two daughters, Tami Chatterton and Dana Reed; two grandchildren, Amanda (David) Edwards, Joe (Amy) Chatterton; five great-grandchildren, Paycie, Olivia, Levi, Lyndlee and Charlee; several nieces and nephews; three brothers-in-law, Bob (Lola) Ice, Carl (Judy) Ice, Charles Smith; and one sister, Donna (Wayne) Towe of Springfield, Mo. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his very special son-in-law, Bill Chatterton, and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith. Claudie’s days were spent in loving service to his family and as a member of the Church of Christ at Fifth Street Road in Huntington. He loved to tinker with anything he could find to “fix.” He is now with His Lord, where nothing will need “fixed” again, awaiting the time that those he loves are called home to join him. A small graveside service is set for Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, officiated by Brother Wyn Baker of Lavalette, W.Va. The family will be assisted by Reger Funeral Home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- Huntington gets record-breaking snowfall
- PASTOR PAUL RYAN MEADOWS
- Chuck Landon: It's time for Doc to walk away
- Virtual ‘Candlenights’ lifts financial burden off Harmony House
- Herd’s 2020 season ends in disappointment, uncertainty
- Man admits shooting three people outside Ironton bar
- 2019 Citizen Award recipients recognized for community impact
- Letter to the editor: Hospital workers took good care of COVID patient
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University
- Photos: Central City Elementary gift distribution
- Photos: Ashland defeats Elizabethtown for 3A state football title