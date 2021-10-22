CLAUDIA LYNN FISCHER, 62, of Kenova, W.Va., wife of Danny Fischer, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. She was a retired nurse’s aide. Additional survivors include her daughters, Rebecca (Dustin) Seymour and Brittaney (Ronson) Britton, and grandchildren, Devin, Kaylee, Samantha, Xane and Alexis. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

