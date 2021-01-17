Clement Lee Counts III, Ph.D., 74
CLEMENT LEE COUNTS III, also known as “That Clam and Snail Guy,” “Dude,” “Doc” and “Daddy,” 74, of Salisbury, Md., passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center, surrounded by loving family. He was a man who lived a life of scholarship, learning, exploration and teaching.
Born in Huntington, W.Va., on Oct. 3, 1946, Clem graduated from Chesapeake High School, Chesapeake, Ohio, in 1965 and briefly studied Fine Arts at The Ohio University. He later attended Marshall University where he developed a lifelong passion for science. He graduated with a B.A. in zoology and a chemistry Minor, and was elected to Sigma Xi and Chi Beta Phi. Having discovered he loved college, he decided never to leave, earning his M.S. in biological sciences from Marshall University under Dr. Ralph W. Taylor and his Ph.D. from the University of Delaware College of Marine Studies. He went on to teach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University until his illness forced him to retire in 2013.
During his career he held societal offices for the American Malacological Society, and performed editorial activities for The Nautilus and American Malacological Bulletin. He was director of two laboratories concerned with marine science research. He researched the systematics and biogeography of several molluscan groups at institutions around the world. He authored over 40 publications in the primary scientific literature.
He was a Renaissance man in the best sense of the word. He loved to travel and explore, and visited all 50 U.S. states and many countries abroad. He was a lover of books, opera, art and food of all kinds — from fettuccine alfredo to canned pears with cinnamon. He loved to garden, make croissants from scratch and could give you the scientific name of the spider you found in your house. He was a Civil War fanatic, an author, an enthusiastic bridge player, an artist (he would happily relate that one of his paintings once won a prize in the Ohio State Fair), a born researcher and storyteller, a coffee connoisseur and a lover of National Parks. He held a U.S. patent for maintenance-free enhancement of aquatic biological filters using amphipods, and had worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of everything from anatomy to zoology, would only do the New York Times crosswords in ink, and could navigate anywhere without a map. He arranged music and could play many instruments, including the tuba. He was a collector of all things, including accomplishments.
He was unorthodox in many ways, but he was deeply loved. He treasured his friends and family. He faced a protracted illness with grace, hope, courage and acceptance, which inspired his family. He will be sorely missed.
Clem was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite B. and Ellsworth Smith, his father, Clement L. Counts Jr.; and his sister, Christine Counts Hedger. He is survived by his son, Clement Lee Counts IV “Lee” (Renee) and their three children — Briar, Brilee and Alton of Huntington, W.Va.; son, Nick Counts (Emily) of New Church, Va.; daughter, Maria Counts of Millsboro, Del.; sister, Marie Hankins (Jo) of Sturgis, Mich.; brother, Frank Counts of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Counts of Gallatin, Tenn. He is also survived by his dear friend, Diane Muni Counts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when the pandemic has subsided. For information regarding the service, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the University of Delaware’s College of Earth, Ocean and Environment.