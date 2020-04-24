CLETA MAE PENNINGTON, 90, of Huntington, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. Cleta was born August 30, 1929, in Huntington, daughter of the late William and Georgia Hager Howell. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church where she faithfully served for many years in the children’s ministry and nursery. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as her love for her husband and family was her focus and priority. She prayed daily on their behalf. Cleta leaves behind many caring relatives, wonderful friends and neighbors, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her treasured sister, Mary Camp, and brothers, William “Bill” Howell and John Thomas “Tommy” Howell. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Ralph Edward Pennington, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ty Tomlinson of Columbus, Ohio, and daughter, Debra Leo of Newark, Del.; six grandchildren, Megan Wellman (Todd) of Barboursville, W.Va., Tracy Smith (Rocky), Steve Tomlinson and Neal Tomlinson, all of Columbus, Ohio, Ryan White and Devin White of Newark, Del.; six great-grandchildren, Steven Tomlinson, Zachary Smith, Gage Smith, Derek Brooks, Alexa “Lexi” Wellman and Andrew Tomlinson. All were her pride and joy. She is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Sue Yaklin of Corpus Christi, Texas, and brothers, Charles “Chiz” Howell of Sedona, Ariz., and David Howell (Hope) of Huntington, W.Va., along with many nieces and nephews. A child of God and Jesus Christ, heaven is now her home. Due to the current situation, there will be private family visitation on Monday, April 27, at Reger Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Greg Tomlinson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Online condolences can be made at www.regerfh.com.
