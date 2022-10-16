CLIFFORD DALE WILLIAMS, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Deborah Rankin. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Mr. Williams was born April 8, 1930 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Herman and May Medley Williams. Early on in his life he was a newspaper boy who had the largest route at one time with 486 houses which he delivered to daily, he was also a fireman, reserve policeman and a mechanic. From 1967 to 2007 he was the Owner and President of the Williams Truck Equipment Company, Inc. He was a gifted and "mechanically minded" man. He could fix almost anything without ever having worked on the particular type of thing before and often did to help friends and neighbors . . . and really just anyone who needed his help. He also loved to read about things he was interested in and the range of his interests were varied, from not only mechanical things but construction, travel, particularly reading from the scriptures of his faith and from items of the Masonic Lodge. Dale was "good company" because he was a good man. He was kind, generous and he loved his family, friends and people in general as well. There should be "more Dale Wiliams." The world could benefit from knowing more people like him and he will be tremendously missed. Dale was the Past Master of Cabell Lodge #152 and Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM, Past High Priest of Huntington Chapter #6 RAM, Past Commander of Huntington Commandery #9 KT, Member of the Knight York Cross of Honor KYCH, Recipient of the Knight Templar Cross of Honor KTCH, Charter Member of C.W. Wise York Rite College #137, 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Huntington, Noble of El Hasa Shrine Center, Ashland, KY and Past Vice President and Secretary of the Huntington Masonic Temple Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean Frazier Williams; brothers, Harlan Williams and Leonard Williams; and sisters, Lucille Haelmeiggie and Dorothy Smallridge. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Stephen Williams and Kathleen Lucas Williams of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Jessica Williams James, and her husband, Steven Edward James; grandson, Jared Anthony Williams, and his wife, Stephanie Hamilton Williams. He also leaves behind two great grandchildren whom he loved and was proud of, Remy Lane Williams (daughter of Jared and Stephanie Williams) and Caleb Edward James (son of Jessica and Steven James). Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Contributions may be made to Huntington Lodge #53, Huntington Scottish Rite or the Lexington Shrine Hospital.
