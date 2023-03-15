CLIFFORD GERALD ADKINS, 74 of Kenova died peacefully at home on March 10, 2023. Clifford was born on January 20, 1949, Mr. and Mrs. Adkins went on to have three children Sheila Kay Adkins, Matthew James Adkins and Mitchell Joseph Adkins. Clifford was preceded in death by his wife Geneva, parents Moses and Ernestine Adkins, sisters Josephine and Oda O'Dell, his brothers Everett, Simon, and Richard Adkins and his granddaughter Roxanna Adkins. He is survived by his sister Wilma Jean Bryant, his children and his grandchildren, Austin (Heidi) Vickers, Timothy (Sarah) Wagner, Courtney Madison Adkins, Lee (Katelynn) Hubbard, Dalton Hubbard, and Matthew Adkins II; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans with entombment to follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
