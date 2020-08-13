CLIFFORD JENNINGS KINCAID, 50, of Huntington, father of Katelyn and Kara Houdyschell, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a cook. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
