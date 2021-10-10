CLIFFORD NAPIER, 79, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard and Tony Clay. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born January 10, 1942, in Stiltner, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar and Sarah Nelson Napier. Clifford was the owner of Napier’s Market in East Lynn, W.Va. He was a devout Christian and was a member of the Salem United Baptist Church for 59 years, where he was a deacon. His first wife, Patricia Delight Napier, also preceded him in death, along with a sister, Glenna Allen; and three brothers, Basil, Arvil and Edgar Napier Jr. Survivors include his loving wife, Sue Thompson Napier; two daughters, Judy Leffingwell (Bill), Vicki Ross (Shane), all of Barboursville; two sons, Jesse Ray Napier of East Lynn, W.Va., Eddie Napier (Angie) of Wayne; a stepson, David Thompson (Melissa) of Genoa, W.Va.; a sister, Eloise Napier of Huntington; a brother, Kenneth Lee Napier (Peggy) of Ruskin, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Linda Maynard (Wilford) of Wayne; five grandchildren, Ashley Russell, Shana Chapman, Justin Leffingwell, Shelby M’Lynn Bailey, Trever Zayne Napier; a step-grandchild, Kyndall Thompson; nine great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly; a special friend, Jeff Asbury; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home.
