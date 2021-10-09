CLIFFORD NAPIER, 79, husband of Sue Napier, died Oct. 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the owner of Napier’s Market. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Cabell Midland students charged with making terroristic threats
- After man accused of shooting three, girlfriend jailed when police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl
- Special Metals plant continuing to operate despite strike, company official says
- Marshall University student files a lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Ethics clear in potential hiring of Smith at MU
- Editorial: Mayor sets deadline for Marshall baseball stadium decision
- Milton gas station shooting death case heads to grand jury
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Charges dismissed against 2002 murder suspects after DNA evidence casts doubt
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade
- Photos: Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest
- Photos: Fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Fall Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Marshall football falls to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro
- Photos: West Virginia hero Hershel "Woody" Williams celebrates 98th birthday
- Photos: Marshall conducts annual Unity Walk