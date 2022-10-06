Clifford V. McCoy
SYSTEM

CLIFFORD V. McCOY, "VINCE" born June 9, 1958, died at home on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was 64 years old and worked at Midway West Drive-In. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Julie McCoy of Huntington; one son, Jason (Erin) McCoy of Ohio; four daughters, Keri Rogers, Jackie Jo McCoy, Katie (Joel) Baker, Abagail McCoy of Huntington; six grandchildren, Logan, Alyssa, Benjamin, Masen, Natalee, Heaven Lee; one special sister, Anna (Tim) Newton of Ohio; two brothers, Brian "Boo" (Danielle) McCoy of Huntington and Willie McCoy of N.C.; many nieces and nephews that were very special to him; and a special friends Diane Finley and Doris Spurlock. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anna McCoy; and one niece, Adrianna. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. for the cemetery. Clifford had many friends that loved him dearly. We all love and miss you so much. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you