CLIFTON DOUGLAS WHITT, 65, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 31, 2022. He was born November 1, 1956, a son of the late Bill and Doris Whitt. He is also preceded in death by his son, Clifton Douglas "Dougie" Whitt Jr. and by one sister, Barbara Spradling. Doug was a masonry worker all his life and one of his greatest joys was fishing. He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Whitt; four brothers, Bobby, Ricky, Billy, and Michael Whitt; four sisters, Wanda Lunsford, Melody Ferguson, Anita Whitt, and Jacqueline Allen; three grandchildren, Maddy, Nevaeh and Gage; and four great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
