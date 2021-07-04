CLINTON WENDELL LUCAS, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born July 24, 1935, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 2, 2021, at the age of eighty-five years, eleven months and eight days. He was the son of the late Walter Wendell Lucas and Lillian Delores Browning Lucas and was also preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Marie Hall Lucas; one sister, Lois Evelyn Lucas; and three brothers, Norris Eugene Lucas, Gregory Lee Lucas and Jerry Dewayne Lucas. He was a member of Myra United Methodist Church, a member of the Guyan Soil Conservation, was in the Farm Bureau, a U.S. 11th Airborne Army Ranger veteran, a member of the American Legion Post No. 111, Hamlin, W.Va., and he was a Teamster. He is survived by four children, Cathy (Dean) Adkins, Susan (Jeff) Wilkes, David (Melissa) Lucas and Vince (Heather) Lucas; one brother, Elisha (Sharon) Lucas of Huntington, W.Va.; three sisters, Debra (the late Jim) Rowsey of Charleston, W.Va., Shelia Lucas of Barboursville, W.Va., and Regenia Lucas Mayne of Charleston, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Jamie (Violet) Adkins, Christa (Nick) Little, Alicia Wendell, Jon Wilkes, Zac Cooper, Parker Lucas, Lilly Lucas, Bobby Lucas, Tyler Lucas, Bailey Lucas, Lauren Lucas, and seven great-grandchildren, Cassie Adkins, Brady Little, Chesney Little, Calli Little, Gunner Wendell, Harper Wendell and Knox Cooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Jeff Black officiating. Interment will follow in Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

