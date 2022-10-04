Clyde A. Jr. Smith

CLYDE A. SMITH JR., 84, of Winterville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday September 27th, 2022, surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 5th, at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private.
Clyde was born in Huntington, West Virginia. He joined the Air Force where he was a Communications Specialist. Throughout his military service he was stationed throughout the world. During his career he lived in many states spending the majority of his time in California. He was a 32nd Degree, Scottish Rite Freemason. During his time in California, he served on the board of Tracy, CA United Way; was the President of Tracy Chapter of Rotary; and served as an active advisor for several Masonic Youth Organizations.
Clyde worked for Owens-Illinois for 39-1/2 years. He started his career as a Product Quality Engineer and worked his way up to International Quality Manager, a position he held until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, he loved playing video games and making other people laugh. He enjoyed nature, history and was a huge animal lover. Clyde was a great husband and father. He was an honest man with great integrity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Allen Smith Sr. and Alice Smith; twin sister, Kathryn Matheny; his older sister, Flora Wall and several beloved pets.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis "Petie" Smith; son Kevin Smith and wife Dawn of Raleigh; daughter Kelly Smith of Greenville; granddaughter Megan Smith of Philadelphia; grandpuppies, Winston and Emmett.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Fogarty and Genentech for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Fund, in memory of Clyde A. Smith, Jr., American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI, 54020-0756.
