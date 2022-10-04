Clyde A. Jr. Smith
CLYDE A. SMITH JR., 84, of Winterville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday September 27th, 2022, surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 5th, at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private.

Clyde was born in Huntington, West Virginia. He joined the Air Force where he was a Communications Specialist. Throughout his military service he was stationed throughout the world. During his career he lived in many states spending the majority of his time in California. He was a 32nd Degree, Scottish Rite Freemason. During his time in California, he served on the board of Tracy, CA United Way; was the President of Tracy Chapter of Rotary; and served as an active advisor for several Masonic Youth Organizations.

