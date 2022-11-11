Clyde Adkins
SYSTEM

CLYDE ADKINS, 73 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. He was born on May 1, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Odra and Ruth Adkins. He was a retired mechanic with AEP. He was an Air Force veteran. He left behind his loving wife of 21 years, Loretta Kay Adkins. Clyde enjoyed camping and his dog Bubba. He leaves behind one daughter, Christy (Tom) Murphy of South Point, Ohio; three stepchildren, Todd (Laci) Bailey, Scott (Myranda) Bailey, and Bretney (Josh) Bills, all of Salt Rock, W.Va. Clyde has eight grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Adkins from Beckley, W.Va., Kevin Murphy of South Point, Ohio, Londyn Bailey, Hollyn Bailey, Brooklyn Bailey, Payton Bailey, Dawson Bills, and Deacon Bills, all of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and one great-grandchild, Jace Adkins of Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

