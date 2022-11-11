CLYDE ADKINS, 73 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. He was born on May 1, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Odra and Ruth Adkins. He was a retired mechanic with AEP. He was an Air Force veteran. He left behind his loving wife of 21 years, Loretta Kay Adkins. Clyde enjoyed camping and his dog Bubba. He leaves behind one daughter, Christy (Tom) Murphy of South Point, Ohio; three stepchildren, Todd (Laci) Bailey, Scott (Myranda) Bailey, and Bretney (Josh) Bills, all of Salt Rock, W.Va. Clyde has eight grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Adkins from Beckley, W.Va., Kevin Murphy of South Point, Ohio, Londyn Bailey, Hollyn Bailey, Brooklyn Bailey, Payton Bailey, Dawson Bills, and Deacon Bills, all of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and one great-grandchild, Jace Adkins of Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Incumbent Rohrbach keeps seat in House of Delegates
- BUSINESS BEAT: Chick-fil-A near Huntington Mall to temporarily close
- Running shop owner wins Marshall University Marathon
- Caige Andrew Rider
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident remembered by peers, teammates
- Cabell Midland gets emotional senior night win
- Victim in Huntington shooting remains in critical condition
- With unofficial results, Caldwell and Mandt gain Cabell County Commission seats
- Breanna Jo Hall
- Police: Fight with bar staff occurred before employee of neighboring business was shot
Collections
- Photos: 18th annual Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: 2022 Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: 49th annual Our Lady of Fatima Parish School Spaghetti Dinner
- Photos: Huntington tops Hurricane, 24-21
- Photos: Rose Clipping Give-Away at Ritter Park Rose Garden
- Photos: Class AAA, Region IV volleyball tournament
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: 59th annual Marshall University International Festival
- Photos: Guyandotte Civil War Days, Saturday