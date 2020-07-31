CLYDE ALVIS PINSON, 58, of Wayne, husband of Mary Pinson, died July 24 in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center. He was an evangelist with the Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service was at 1 p.m. July 30 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Collins Cemetery. Visitation was two hours before service at the funeral home.
