CLYDE ARTHUR HERALD, 91 of Kinston, N.C., formerly of Crum, brother of Mary Williamson of Kenova and Roy Herald of Prichard, died April 27 in the NC State Veterans Home in Kinston. He retired from the United States Air Force and later worked for Durham Life Insurance Company. Graveside service at 10 a.m. on May 3 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston, N.C., is assisting with arrangements. www.howardandcarter.com.

