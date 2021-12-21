CLYDE DOBEY JR., 91 of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 24, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Clyde and Anna Moore Dobey Sr. Clyde's Christian experience began with his baptism at a young age many years ago at Calvary Baptist Church under Rev. L.R. Walker. Clyde was a 1948 graduate of Douglass High School. He also served in the U.S. Army for seven years, worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for thirty years, and also worked for Sears Carpet Department for twenty-nine years. Clyde was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church where he oversaw and served in Lifebridge Ministries, served in the Deacon Ministries and taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. Clyde also volunteered at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than ten years. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Charlee Edwards Dobey; four sisters, Rosetta Burrell, Mary Collins, Gladys Washington and Joan Johnson; two nieces, Donna Johnson and Vickie Madison; two nephews, James Medley and Stan Washington; and a son-in-law, Mike Holman. Clyde is survived by two children, Robyn Holman of Huntington, W.Va., and Clyde (Linda) Dobey III of Columbus, Ohio; one granddaughter, Cara Joy; a special niece, Scherazade Washington and a special nephew, Gerry Washington, as well as a host of other nieces and nephews; and cousin, Thelma Davis. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Student detained after threat at Cabell high school, authorities on alert nationally
- Man admits guilt after killing woman while driving intoxicated at Huntington retail store
- Southside family, neighbors air grievances in honor of ‘Seinfeld’s’ Festivus
- Huntington city mechanic sues auto parts store after incident left him injured
- Marshall collapses in 36-21 New Orleans Bowl loss to No. 16 Louisiana
- Huntington woman convicted of murder in 2017 shooting of husband
- Police roundup: Huntington release name of pedestrian killed on US 60 Monday
- Herd HC Huff builds for future with Class of 2022
- Prison sentences handed out in Lawrence County
- Cole Pennington follows in father's footsteps
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football fans in New Orleans
- Photos: Proctorville Christmas parade
- Photos: Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Cozy Christmas by the Campfire at Ritter Park
- Photos: Marshall falls to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl
- Photos: Marshall football practices for New Orleans Bowl
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships
- Photos: Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Christmas Party
- Photos: Marshall football Day of Service event in New Orleans
- Photos: Cooking demo at A.D. Lewis Community Center