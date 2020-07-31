Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLYDE HENSON, of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Wilmington, Del., and Hurricane and Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 28, 2020, at his home, The Blake At Baxter Assisted Living, after a period of declining health. Clyde was born in Putnam County, WV, and was the youngest child of the late Alexander “Bud” and Dora Mae Searls Henson. Clyde served in WWII in the South Pacific region with the U.S. Navy. After the war, he attended Marshall University (then known as Marshall College) and worked as a teacher in the Putnam County school district until his retirement in 1982. Clyde was a member of Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene in West Virginia and more recently Grace Community United Methodist Church in Fort Mill. Clyde was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol, two sisters, Aubrey Bello, Iva Parsons, and four brothers, Carl, Ansell, Bernard and Lenny. He is survived by his wife, Stella Moore Henson of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Debra Lee and her husband Paul, and granddaughter, Stasi Sherlock, her husband, Joe, and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Mackenzie Sherlock, all of Tega Cay, S.C. In addition, he is survived by his nieces, Dr. Lois Henson of Dayton, Ohio, and Susan Thompson and her husband Bob of Hurricane, W.Va., and several great-nieces and -nephews. In Huntington, W.Va., he is survived by a sister-in-law, Faye Webb and her husband Charles, a brother-in-law, Dallas Moore and his wife Wilma. A memorial service for Clyde is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family would like to thank the staff at The Blake at Baxter Village Assisted Living for their loving care and support over the past year. Donations or memorials in Clyde’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences at www.palmettofh.com.

