CLYDE IVAN McGLONE, 82, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Russell High School Gymnasium. Ivan was born May 3, 1938, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Wilford and Pricy Parsley McGlone. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ivan was a Huntington police officer, then coached at Vinson and at Russell for 38 years. He was a member of the Kentucky High School Hall of Fame, Russell Hall of Fame and Russell Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended the Kenova United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Jeffers McGlone; grandson, Kevin McGlone; three sisters, Alfreda McGlone, Fannie McGlone and Annie Taylor; and three brothers, Jack Moore, Fred McGlone and Walt McGlone. Survivors include his wife, Jill Hatfield McGlone; son, Ivan Randall McGlone (Susie); daughter, Tonya Wells; grandchildren, Kristina McGlone, Mallory Watts (Jeremy), Anthony Wells (Nicole), Ashley Thompson (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Kevin Payton, Clay Payton, Fiona Watts, Emmy Watts and Rhett Watts; three stepsons, Mickey Benton (Barb), Ron Benton (Matt) and David Benton (Travis); and sister-in-law, Priscilla McGlone. Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, in the Russell High School Gymnasium. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivan and Gloria McGlone Scholarship Fund at Russell High School, 709 Red Devil Lane, Russell, KY 41169. CDC guidelines will be observed, with masks and social distancing required. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
