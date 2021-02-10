CLYDE IVAN McGLONE, 82, of Kenova, husband of Jill Hatfield McGlone, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Huntington police officer, then coached at Vinson and at Russell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivan and Gloria McGlone Scholarship Fund at Russell High School, 709 Red Devil Lane, Russell, KY 41169. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com

