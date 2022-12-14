CLYDE HECK JR., 95 of Huntington, passes away on December 9, 2022 in Huntington. He was born March 4, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Clyde Stephen Heck, Sr. and Alpha Clay Heck. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Waneta Hill Heck in 2005. He was a US Army Veteran serving during WWII and Korea. He was a graduate of the Huntington High School class of 1945 and attended Marshall University. He retired as a Manufacturer's Representative of Home Furniture at the age of 92. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks 313, American Legion Post 16, Past Secretary of the West Virginia Furniture Sales Association, and a member of Baptist Temple for over 70 years. He was a lifelong patron of the YMCA and a talented basketball player whose three-point set shot was legendary. During his 30 years of competition, his WV Senior Olympics team won several gold and silver medals. He last competed at the age of 88. He is survived by two daughters: Cathie Heck Loeser (Richard) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Paula Heck Matson (Steve) of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren Stephanie Matson Moler (Adam), Allison Croy Matson, Emily Perry Matson (Fiancée John White), Kyle Louis Matson (Isabel Rougeux), Perry Suzanne Rukrigl (Pierce), Paul Christopher Loeser (Whitney); great-grandchildren Lennon and Theodora Moler, Evangeline and Joaquin Loeser and Davis Rukrigl. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home by The Rev. Andrew Magnussan. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Military Rites by the Veterans Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16. The grandchildren will serve as the pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baptist Temple or charity of choice. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of The Wyngate Senior Living Community for the comfort, care and friendship they gave to Clyde. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
