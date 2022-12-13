CLYDE HECK JR., 95 of Huntington, widower of Waneta Hill Heck, died Dec. 9 in Wyngate Senior Living. He was a retired Manufacturers Representative of Furniture. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Baptist Temple. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

