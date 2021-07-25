CLYDE YOUNG, 66, of Kenova, W.Va., passed Friday, July 23, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Willie May officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Clyde was born July 8, 1955, in Boyd County, Ky., a son of Julia George Young and the late Clyde Young Sr. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by loving wife, Laura Vanover Young; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael Young (Mary); one adopted daughter, Ashley Oakes; six grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Mannon (Jerry) and Brenda Young; one brother, Keith Young; sister-in-law, Belva Cremeans; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Soney Smith (Donna). Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigating second, third shootings this week
- Sons of Marshall football stars to play in college
- Seven apply to represent District 4 on Huntington City Council
- Cabell County, Huntington set trick-or-treat times for 2021
- Plan to transform Kyova Mall to entertainment center an economic ‘spark’ for Boyd County
- Man arrested, charged in Monday afternoon shooting
- Judge says, for now, WV transgender girl can play on girls teams despite state ban
- Team 23 brings plenty of firepower to TBT
- West Virginia on its own as talks loom of $26 billion universal opioid litigation settlement
- JEAN KIPP DEAN
Collections
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Fairmont, little league baseball
- Photos: National Ice Cream Day in Huntington
- Photos: Little League state tournament, Ona/Milton vs. Oceana
- Photos: Barboursville Splash Park
- Photos: Huntington Area Regional Theatre company presents "Cinderella"
- Photos: Westmoreland Woman's Club celebrates Huntington's 150th anniversary
- Photos: Volunteers repaint 10th Street underpass
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League Baseball
- Photos: Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean through the years
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops at Harris Riverfront Park