CLYDE YOUNG, 66, of Kenova, W.Va., passed Friday, July 23, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Willie May officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Clyde was born July 8, 1955, in Boyd County, Ky., a son of Julia George Young and the late Clyde Young Sr. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by loving wife, Laura Vanover Young; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael Young (Mary); one adopted daughter, Ashley Oakes; six grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Mannon (Jerry) and Brenda Young; one brother, Keith Young; sister-in-law, Belva Cremeans; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Soney Smith (Donna). Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you