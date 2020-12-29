COLE R. TABOR, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on December 25, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Cole was the son of the late Ada Ruth and James Cody Tabor. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pamela S. Perry Tabor; sons, Greg Tabor of Midlothian, Va., Jeffrey (Leah) Tabor of Henderson, Nev., Matthew (Melissa) Tabor of Taylorsville, N.C.; daughter, Leslie (Brian) Scofield of Wheeling, Ill.; grandchildren, Joshua (Danielle) Tabor, Heather Tabor, Tyler Scofield, Brandon Tabor and Tesana Tabor; great-grandson, Leyton Tabor; nieces and nephews, Christa (Scott) Sumner of Casper, Wyo., Joy (Clayton) Good, Chelsey (Jackson) Lilly, Patrick C. (Rachel) Oxley, Angela (Tom) Burton, Sara (Paul) Dempsey, Jim Tabor (Debbie), Bev Lewis (Bear), Kim Tabor and Nathaniel Bannister. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Tabor (Gene) LeBell; his brother, Clifford D. (Barbara) Tabor; and his nieces, Cheryl Wolfe and Dr. Patricia (Chris) Bell. Cole graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University. He served in the Army Signal Corps and was a Korean War veteran. He was employed as an engineer by Bell Atlantic Telephone Company for 42 years. Cole was active in the Lions Club for more than 50 years, serving in a variety of capacities. He had a love of music and was a charter member of the Bell Atlantic Choraliers. Cole also sang with the Hurricane Civic Chorus for approximately 10 years. He was a volunteer music teacher at Alum Creek Elementary School, taught Leadership Development at Hannon High School and taught basic first aid classes to various fire departments. In addition, he provided free piano concerts to local nursing homes and hospitals on a monthly basis. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will have a private service. People wishing to share memories of Cole or express their condolences may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.allenfuneralhomewv.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WV Sight Foundation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- Huntington gets record-breaking snowfall
- Empty stockings refilled, thanks to Angels, Huntington community
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- PASTOR PAUL RYAN MEADOWS
- Chuck Landon: It's time for Doc to walk away
- Former Wayne courthouse employee sues over mask policy, termination
- ALEX HUGHART
- Herd’s 2020 season ends in disappointment, uncertainty
- Police roundup: Two hospitalized in separate shooting, robbery incidents in Huntington
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students
- Photos: Central City Elementary gift distribution
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University
- Photos: Central City Cookies with Santa
- Photos: Ashland defeats Elizabethtown for 3A state football title
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland