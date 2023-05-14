COLEMAN NEAL WILLIS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday May 9, 2023, at Abbyshire Nursing Center, Bidwell, Ohio, after stoically battling MS and Parkinson's. Coleman was born April 14, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Leonard and Anna Lee Willis. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Igou Willis; one son, Sean (Susan) Willis of Bridgeport, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Morgan and Ethan Willis; one sister, Eleanor (Henry) Billups of Franklin, Ohio; nieces and nephews Erika Sheridan, Matthew Igou, Jonathan Igou, Sarah Harris and Kym Adkins; lifelong friends Chuck and Betty Sullivan and Barbara Smith. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kayla and Montana. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1967 to 1971 and retired from the VA Regional Office. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Marshall University and Cincinnati Reds fan. Honoring Coleman's request, there will be no service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Rice transfer quarterback commits to Marshall
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Golf course's opening next phase of Grand Patrician project in Milton
- Punter turned bunter helps Highlanders rally by Knights
- Thomas Edwin Nash
- Police roundup: Huntington Police investigate small business break-in
- Orval Restaurant Group continues to grow in Tri-State
- BUSINESS BEAT: Takaya restaurant coming to former Golden Corral location
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Prom 2023
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Ribbon cutting for Frito-Lay's new distributing center
- Photos: Huntington baseball defeats Cabell Midland, 6-4
- Photos: Spring Valley baseball defeats Huntington, 7-1
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Milton Elementary
- Photos: Sectional final, Cabell Midland defeats Lincoln County 3-2
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Tri-State STEM+M graduation