Coleman Neal Willis
SYSTEM

COLEMAN NEAL WILLIS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday May 9, 2023, at Abbyshire Nursing Center, Bidwell, Ohio, after stoically battling MS and Parkinson's. Coleman was born April 14, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Leonard and Anna Lee Willis. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Igou Willis; one son, Sean (Susan) Willis of Bridgeport, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Morgan and Ethan Willis; one sister, Eleanor (Henry) Billups of Franklin, Ohio; nieces and nephews Erika Sheridan, Matthew Igou, Jonathan Igou, Sarah Harris and Kym Adkins; lifelong friends Chuck and Betty Sullivan and Barbara Smith. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kayla and Montana. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1967 to 1971 and retired from the VA Regional Office. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Marshall University and Cincinnati Reds fan. Honoring Coleman's request, there will be no service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you