COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR, of Hurricane, died May 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is assisting the family with arrangements.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
