COLLETTA GAIL WHITAKER, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Billy Whitaker Sr., died June 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 22 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at City National Bank, Hamlin, for the Johnson Cemetery Maintenance Fund.

