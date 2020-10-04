COLONEL DONALD KEITH CLIFF, USMC (RET), passed peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born Sept. 14, 1929, the beloved son of Joseph Slight Cliff and Alice Ruth Willyerd Cliff, who were the cherished parents of Jo-Ann Cliff Layman. He married his beloved Judy on Dec. 26, 1951. He was the proud father of five children: David Keith Cliff, Deborah Cliff MacDonald, Kimberly Cliff Swartz, Pamela Cliff Bracken and Robin Cliff Thompson. He was the loving grandfather of six grandchildren: Christopher Edward MacDonald, Nathan Joshua Korne, Avery Bryn Korne, Dustin Keith Swartz and Kristen Ashley Tice. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1947 and Marshall University in 1951. He received his master’s degree in International Diplomacy from George Washington University in 1951. He attended the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, for senior officers. In 1972, he was awarded the Alfred Thayer Mahan Award for outstanding literary contribution in the publication of his theses, “Soviet Naval Infantry: A New Capability.” As a young lieutenant, he fought in Korea as a platoon leader. He served two tours in Vietnam. In Washington, D.C., he was stationed at the Pentagon and Headquarters Marine Corps. He was then promoted to Chief of Staff, second in command, of Quantico, Virginia. He was the Commanding Officer at the Officer Candidate School in Quantico. Before anyone can become a Marine officer, they must have graduated from college with a Bachelor’s Degree, then go on to graduate from Officer Candidate School. Colonel Cliff often said that of all the positions that he held in the Marine Corps, he enjoyed working with the young officers in training the most. He would run with the cadets early every morning, every day. As the senior Marine at the Command & General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, he developed and taught military strategy. His final station was at Great Lakes Naval Base and again, as the senior Marine, he taught military strategy. He was highly respected and admired in the Marine Corps. Although he accomplished much in the Marine Corps, his greatest pleasure was helping anyone in need. He volunteered for many years with the Salvation Army and rang the bell at Christmas to collect donations. On Thanksgiving, he would help bring food to needy families. Locally, he volunteered at the Cridlin Center Food Pantry. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Investor’s Club in Ceredo, WV. My father was kind, compassionate, understanding and forgiving to all people. He treated everyone with respect. He will be remembered for his good humor, ready smile and big hugs.
