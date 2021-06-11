CONDALORA BECKELHEIMER COLLINS, 61, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021, at home. She was born July 6, 1959, in Miami, Fla., a daughter of Justine Brunty Beckelheimer and the late Dennis Beckelheimer. She is also survived by her husband, Robert Michael Collins, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Henley Adkins officiating. The burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the funeral home. Friends can leave condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

