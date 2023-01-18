Connie Belle Scott
CONNIE BELLE SCOTT, 70 of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, by Pastor Douglas Thompson. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born October 5, 1952, in Louisa, Ky., a daughter of the late Foley Wesley Thompson and Wyelda Gaynelle Riggs Thompson. Connie was a homemaker and member of Twelvepole Valley Church. Her first husband, Harold William Smith, also preceded her in death, along with her second husband, William Lee Scott; a son, Harold Anthony Smith; and two sisters, Janice Sue Thompson and Rita Joyce Fraley. Survivors include her sisters Cynthia Sanders (Darrell) of East Lynn, W.Va., Patty Barton and Linda Starkey, both of Genoa, W.Va.; two brothers, Steve Thompson (Sue Sias), Douglas Thompson (Amanda), all of Genoa, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

