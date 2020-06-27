Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CONNIE EARL ROBERTS, 85, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born June 5, 1935, a son of the late Earl and Donna Richardson. He was a pipeliner for Columbia Gas and an Elder of Hamlin Church of Christ for over 40 years. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Halene (Bob) Vickers; sister-in-law, Alice Katherine (Brady) Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Jack (Phyllis) Reynolds and James (Jo Ann) Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Angeline Marie Reynolds Roberts; sons, Craig Roberts and Barry (Debbie) Roberts; five grandchildren: Kristen Lee Ann (Timmy) Thompson, Sarah Jo (Steven) Langdon, Jennifer (Jason) Lambert, Jacob (Breanna) Roberts, and Josh (Emilee) Roberts; great-grandchildren: Abigail, Sebastian, Nathan, Sawyer, Sophia, Lacey, Jeter, Everly, and Berkley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Charles) Clark, Linda (Steve) Gawthrop, and Barbara (Tom) Racer; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Alan Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, please observe social distancing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.