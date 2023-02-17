CONNIE FAY CRUM HATFIELD, 73 of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2023. Connie was born on May 16, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., to the late William and Willie Sias Crum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Baney" Hatfield; seven brothers, Rev. Alonzo (Francis) Curry, Otis (Lilly) Crum, Roy (Mary) Crum, Memphis (Lois) Crum, Billy Crum, Myrl (Dorothy) Crum, Ken (Penny) Crum; three brothers-in-law, Ervin Sargent, Ferd Hatfield and Jesse "Chub" Hatfield; one sister-in-law, Dorene Hatfield.
Connie is survived by her two children, TaWanna Hatfield and Clarence Ray Hatfield Jr.; two grandchildren, Jody (Lee) Pennington and Jamie Neal Lucas II; one very special great-grandson, Tucker Pennington; three sisters, Glenna "Jean" Pennington, Erma Sargent, Bonnie (Carl) Neace; one brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hatfield and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Ernest Vance officiating. A visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. The burial will follow in the Triplett Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for you to make donations to your local church or charity. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
