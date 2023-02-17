Connie Fay Crum Hatfield
SYSTEM

CONNIE FAY CRUM HATFIELD, 73 of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2023. Connie was born on May 16, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., to the late William and Willie Sias Crum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Baney" Hatfield; seven brothers, Rev. Alonzo (Francis) Curry, Otis (Lilly) Crum, Roy (Mary) Crum, Memphis (Lois) Crum, Billy Crum, Myrl (Dorothy) Crum, Ken (Penny) Crum; three brothers-in-law, Ervin Sargent, Ferd Hatfield and Jesse "Chub" Hatfield; one sister-in-law, Dorene Hatfield.

Connie is survived by her two children, TaWanna Hatfield and Clarence Ray Hatfield Jr.; two grandchildren, Jody (Lee) Pennington and Jamie Neal Lucas II; one very special great-grandson, Tucker Pennington; three sisters, Glenna "Jean" Pennington, Erma Sargent, Bonnie (Carl) Neace; one brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hatfield and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you