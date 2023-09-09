The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Connie Harmon

CONNIE HARMON passed away on September 4, 2023, aged 85 years following a courageous five-year battle with dementia. She was born on April 30, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late John A. Meador and Minnie M. Workman Meador.

Connie was a graduate of Huntington High School, Class of 1956 where she was president of numerous clubs and organizations; and a graduate of The St. Mary's School of Nursing, Class of 1959 in Huntington, W.Va., where she received an award of commendation.

