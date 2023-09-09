CONNIE HARMON passed away on September 4, 2023, aged 85 years following a courageous five-year battle with dementia. She was born on April 30, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late John A. Meador and Minnie M. Workman Meador.
Connie was a graduate of Huntington High School, Class of 1956 where she was president of numerous clubs and organizations; and a graduate of The St. Mary's School of Nursing, Class of 1959 in Huntington, W.Va., where she received an award of commendation.
As a child, she always wanted to be a nurse and she followed her heart to a career that she loved, working in numerous departments at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va., The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and at The University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Of the many thousands of patients she attended throughout her life, she most enjoyed caring for expectant mothers as Head Nurse of Obstetrics and Gynecology where she worked for many years.
As a young lady, Connie was a member of South Side United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va., where she was active with the Methodist Youth Fellowship. In 1980, she and her family joined Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Those who knew Connie would agree that she never met a stranger. She was always ready to help a person in need. But above all, she was devoted to her family and supported each of them with love, paying close attention to the details of their lives and endlessly nurturing and encouraging their interests.
Connie is survived by many friends and loved ones including her husband of 59 years, Phil Harmon; son Matt Harmon and his partner Craig Lacko of Palm Springs, Calif.; son Mike Harmon and his wife Susan; one granddaughter, Jordan Harmon Stanley and her husband Brenden; one grandson, John Austin Harmon; one great-grandson, Johnathan Cole Stanley; and special friends Alice Lombardo and Mimi Phan, all of Lexington.
Connie was predeceased by her elder sister, LaWanda Dawn Rostocki and by her dear friend Kathleen Smith.
Connie, Mom, Nana, you are loved. We are all better people because you were with us. And we will be eternally grateful that you were ours.
Visitation for Connie will be Monday, September 11 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Milward Man O' War located at 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, KY 40515.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens located at 3547 US 60, Barboursville, WV 25504 with services entrusted to Beard Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va.
To share a remembrance of Connie or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com to sign the tribute portion of her obituary.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BECKY SUE CONRAD, 75, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 3…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.