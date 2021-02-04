CONNIE NEVADA HENSLEY, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord February 2, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after an extended illness. She was born October 10, 1962, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Wilbur Allen Day and Myrna Gaye Elkins Day. A loving mother and homemaker, Connie dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and family. She shared a special bond with her granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Skyler “Gabby,” but loved all of her grandchildren with the ferocity of a lion. Her family meant everything to her. She was a mother, sister, daughter and friend to many, and never knew a stranger. Her light shined bright, and her selflessness knew no bounds. Connie was also a songbird, whose beautiful voice, smile and grace will be missed by those whose lives she touched. In addition to her father, Wilbur Day, she was predeceased by her brother, Corey “Buck” Day. Connie is survived by her mother, Myrna Day; sisters, Angie (Aaron) Littlejohn and Lana (Deniz) Null; brother, Steven (Sue) Day; daughters, Kristina (Michael) Fortner, Marissa Hensley, Tiffany Hensley, Shalyn Deitz; son, Bret Beard; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Poling, Skyler “Gabby” Poling, Mickhala Fortner, Alexis Fortner, Brooklyn Hardway, Kacee Craft, Timothy McCoy, Todd Justin, McKenzie Kay, Aaron Thomas, Jonathan Robert, Damon Philip, Colten Hamlin, Ryder Deitz, Jayden Wayman, Kabella Beard, Keegan Beard, Kyler Beard; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends she loved so dearly. A service of remembrance will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
