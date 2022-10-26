CONNIE RAY FARLEY, born May 15, 1954, went to her heavenly Father on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 12 years old at the Washington Baptist Church on Spring Valley and then broke ice in January to be Baptized in 12 Pole Creek. She attended the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and was a formal member of the Haney Branch Baptist Church and the Highlawn Baptist Church where she taught pre-school Sunday School for over 12 years. She graduated from Buffalo High School where she was a varsity cheerleader for four years and attended Marshall University. She worked for Triple A Realty for ten years and retired to be a homemaker and to care for her parents. She was a gifted athlete and loved watching and playing sports, whether it was Marshall, WV, NFL, the March Madness Brackets, the PGA golf and especially all four Major Tennis Opens she enjoyed them all. She especially enjoyed spending many afternoons walking golf courses with her husband. Her passion in life was reading, she read the Bible thru many times as well as many Christian and Medical books. She was a sweet, kind, loving, merciful, and gracious person and wanted to do good to everyone she met. She felt God had blessed her with the gift to be a cheerleader in high school, so it was her responsibilty to be as kind and nice to everyone at school and these qualities were carried on throughout her entire life. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Adam L. Farley; her parents, Gladys and Chilton Leo Ray; her aunt, Irene (Rex) Evans; a host of cousins: Teresa Elkins, Valerie Watts, Travis (Jessica) Watts, Robby (Kelly) Watts, Amber Watts, David (Vicky) Evans, Randy Evans, Rickie (Tammy) Evans, Steve (Sharon) Ray, Sherry (Roger) McCallister, Karen (Raymond) Hatfield, Edwin (Malinda) Ray, Duane Ray, Mike (Mary) Ray. Reger Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in the Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Phil Williamson and David Lemming will be officiating the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church Mission Fund or Faith Freewill Baptist Church Youth Group. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
