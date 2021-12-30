CONSTANCE FAYE SAXTON, age 72, of Blairsville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home, following an extended illness. Mrs. Saxton was born on March 8, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul Chadwick and the late Elizabeth Napier Chadwick. She was a master cosmetologist and had done cosmetology for many years. She always loved helping others. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Saxton. Mrs. Saxton was of the Baptist faith. Surviving Mrs. Saxton are three children, Greg Bryant of Blairsville, Teresa Kadunce of Blairsville and Dennis Saxton of Huntington, West Virginia; one sister, Janet Adkins of Huntington, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Elizabeth and Elijah Kadunce, Gregory, Joshua and Michael Bryant; three great-grandchildren, Katie, Summer and Noah; several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel in Ceredo, West Virginia. Burial will follow in the Cyrus Creek Cemetery in Cyrus, West Virginia, where she will rest next to her beloved husband, Dennis. The following will serve as pallbearers: Elijah Kadunce, Gregory and Joshua Bryant, Dennis Saxton, Greg Bryant and Tim Adkins. The family will meet with friends at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel from noon to 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

